GGSIPU, US varsity sign memorandum

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and William Paterson University (WPU), USA, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand academic, student mobility and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by William Paterson University President Richard J Helldobler and GGSIPU Registrar Kamal Pathak. The partnership will facilitate undergraduate 2+2 transfer pathways, Graduate 1+1 pathways, semester and short-term student exchange programmes, faculty exchange and professional development opportunities, besides joint research and academic activities.

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The initiatives are aimed at providing students with greater international exposure, academic flexibility and opportunities to develop global competencies. Speaking on the occasion, GGSIPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahesh Verma highlighted the scope for expanding collaboration between the two universities across emerging and interdisciplinary domains. He particularly emphasised opportunities in environment, climate change, sustainability, sustainable development goals (SDGs), biotechnology, management, pharmacy, law, and other related areas of mutual interest.

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George F Kacenga, Vice-President for Enrollment Management, William Paterson University, underscored the importance of international academic partnerships in addressing contemporary global challenges.

“There is an increasing need for collaborative and transboundary academic mobility involving students, faculty and researchers to develop shared understanding and forge solutions to issues that transcend national boundaries.”

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The MoU is expected to create new avenues for internationalisation, knowledge exchange, collaborative research and capacity building, strengthening GGSIPU’s global academic engagement.