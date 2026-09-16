DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / GGSIPU, US varsity sign memorandum

GGSIPU, US varsity sign memorandum

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:29 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials of the GGSIPU with William Paterson University, USA.
Advertisement

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and William Paterson University (WPU), USA, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand academic, student mobility and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by William Paterson University President Richard J Helldobler and GGSIPU Registrar Kamal Pathak. The partnership will facilitate undergraduate 2+2 transfer pathways, Graduate 1+1 pathways, semester and short-term student exchange programmes, faculty exchange and professional development opportunities, besides joint research and academic activities.

Advertisement

The initiatives are aimed at providing students with greater international exposure, academic flexibility and opportunities to develop global competencies. Speaking on the occasion, GGSIPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahesh Verma highlighted the scope for expanding collaboration between the two universities across emerging and interdisciplinary domains. He particularly emphasised opportunities in environment, climate change, sustainability, sustainable development goals (SDGs), biotechnology, management, pharmacy, law, and other related areas of mutual interest.

Advertisement

George F Kacenga, Vice-President for Enrollment Management, William Paterson University, underscored the importance of international academic partnerships in addressing contemporary global challenges.

“There is an increasing need for collaborative and transboundary academic mobility involving students, faculty and researchers to develop shared understanding and forge solutions to issues that transcend national boundaries.”

Advertisement

The MoU is expected to create new avenues for internationalisation, knowledge exchange, collaborative research and capacity building, strengthening GGSIPU’s global academic engagement.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts