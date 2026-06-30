In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at reviving Delhi's lesser-known heritage sites, the Delhi government has approved a scheme allowing private companies, NGOs, trusts and institutions to 'adopt' 75 protected monuments and develop them into vibrant public spaces.

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The Cabinet on Monday cleared the Delhi Chief Minister Monument Adoption Scheme along with a Grant-in-Aid Scheme for conservation and restoration, marking a major push to preserve monuments that fall under the Delhi government's Archaeology Department rather than the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

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Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government wants to transform Delhi's historic sites into attractive cultural and tourism destinations through public participation.

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"Delhi's historic heritage is our identity and our collective heritage. Our aim is not merely to conserve monuments but to develop them into vibrant tourism hubs," she said.

What does 'adopting' a monument mean?

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Under the new scheme, public sector undertakings (PSUs), private companies, registered NGOs, trusts, educational institutions and other organisations can become "Monument Mitras" by adopting any of the 75 monuments protected by the Delhi government for a period of five years.

The adopted organisations will fund and maintain visitor facilities such as cleanliness, security, lighting, landscaping, signages and even light-and-sound shows using their own resources.

However, the government clarified that the monuments themselves will remain under government ownership and supervision. Any revenue generated from approved activities at a monument must be reinvested in its upkeep and cannot be treated as private profit.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Delhi government, the land-owning agency and the adopting organisation, with periodic monitoring and evaluation to ensure compliance.

Interested organisations will also have to submit a vision document outlining how they plan to improve visitor experience and maintain the monument.

Alongside the adoption scheme, the Cabinet also approved a Grant-in-Aid Scheme under which eligible institutions can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 2 crore for technical conservation and restoration work.

The grants will be available to registered trusts, NGOs, foundations, universities, educational institutions and autonomous bodies with expertise in heritage conservation. Voluntary organisations must be registered on the Centre's Darpan Portal to qualify.

The government said 21 of the 75 monuments are already undergoing conservation through the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), while the new scheme will allow specialised institutions to participate in similar restoration projects.

Boost for tourism and jobs

According to the government, the twin schemes are expected to create employment opportunities for conservation experts, architects, artisans and skilled workers while promoting traditional crafts and increasing community participation in heritage preservation.

Officials believe improved visitor facilities and better maintenance could also help draw more tourists to Delhi's lesser-known monuments, many of which remain overlooked despite their historical significance.

With the launch of the two schemes under the "Hamare Smarak, Hamara Gaurav" initiative, the Delhi government hopes to reduce the maintenance burden on the exchequer while giving the city's neglected heritage sites a new lease of life through public-private collaboration.