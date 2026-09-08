Ghaziabad espionage case: NIA chargesheets 13, alleges spy cameras used to transmit sensitive data

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted 13 accused persons, including five juveniles, before a special Lucknow court in connection with what is known as the Ghaziabad espionage case.

The chargesheet was filed on September 5.

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According to the anti-terror agency's investigation, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit illegal acts and serious offences prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

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It was further alleged that the accused illegally trespassed into, approached and accessed prohibited and sensitive areas of vital importance, installed spy cameras and transmitted sensitive information, including photographs and videos with geo-tagging, to entities based in an enemy country.

They also allegedly facilitated such enemy-state-linked entities in procuring and using Indian SIM cards for unlawful activities and actively assisted them in obtaining photographs and videos of sensitive installations along with their precise GPS coordinates. According to the NIA chargesheet, this had the potential to endanger the sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of India.

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The accused have been identified as Praveen, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Ritik Gangwar, Sameer alias Shooter, Durgesh Nishad, Naushad, Gagan Kumar, Vivek, Shivraj, Meera Thakur and Shane Iram alias Mahak, according to the chargesheet.

The accused have been chargesheeted under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to criminal conspiracy, and Section 152, pertaining to acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, besides Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Sections 13, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A Detailed Investigation Report (DIR) against five juveniles in conflict with law had already been submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Ghaziabad, on May 28, 2026.

The case was initially registered on March 14, 2026, at Kaushambi Police Station, Commissionerate Ghaziabad, under Sections 61(2) and 152 of the BNS and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act.

During the investigation, police added Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. So far, 21 accused persons have been arrested in the case.

The NIA is further investigating the case against the remaining accused persons and other suspects.