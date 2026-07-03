DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Ghaziabad man held for hoax bomb threat mails

Ghaziabad man held for hoax bomb threat mails

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:07 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

A 36-year-old man from Ghaziabad, who has reportedly been undergoing treatment for mental illness since 2008, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly sending hoax bomb threat emails targeting several organisations, including the NIA, ISRO, DRDO and an Air India flight.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Nishant Tyagi.

Advertisement

The police said the emails, sent on June 29, claimed bombs had been planted at the headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Advertisement

A separate email also threatened an Air India flight from New Delhi to New York, prompting security checks and alerts across multiple agencies. Officials said standard security protocols were immediately activated and all the threats were found to be false. During the probe, the police analysed two email accounts allegedly used to send the messages. The digital trail led investigators to a mobile number linked to the accounts.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts