Ghaziabad man held for hoax bomb threat mails

A 36-year-old man from Ghaziabad, who has reportedly been undergoing treatment for mental illness since 2008, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly sending hoax bomb threat emails targeting several organisations, including the NIA, ISRO, DRDO and an Air India flight.

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The accused has been identified as Nishant Tyagi.

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The police said the emails, sent on June 29, claimed bombs had been planted at the headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

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A separate email also threatened an Air India flight from New Delhi to New York, prompting security checks and alerts across multiple agencies. Officials said standard security protocols were immediately activated and all the threats were found to be false. During the probe, the police analysed two email accounts allegedly used to send the messages. The digital trail led investigators to a mobile number linked to the accounts.