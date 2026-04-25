Ghaziabad property prices surge 30 per cent after Delhi-Dehradun Expressway launch

The real estate landscape of Ghaziabad has undergone a seismic shift in the 10 days following the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Once perceived primarily as an "affordable alternative" near the national capital, the city is experiencing a massive 30 per cent surge in property prices as investors and luxury homebuyers pivot towards the high-speed corridor. This infrastructure boom has fundamentally altered market dynamics, shifting the buyer profile from budget-conscious end-users to high-net-worth individuals and luxury investors. Areas like Siddharth Vihar, Raj Nagar Extension, and the NH-24 belt are the primary beneficiaries of this "Expressway Effect," with luxury 3 and 4 BHK homes seeing record demand as commuting times to Delhi and Noida continue to shrink.

Advertisement

Industry leaders believe this inauguration represents a permanent transition for the city’s status. Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director of Prateek Group, noted that the expressway is a landmark moment that enhances regional connectivity and unlocks new growth corridors, playing a pivotal role in elevating urban living standards.

Advertisement

This sentiment is echoed by Vikas Bhasin, MD of Saya Group, who stated that the inauguration marks a new era of accessibility and progress, acting as a strong catalyst for real estate growth and further strengthening Ghaziabad's position as a preferred destination for modern investment. This advancement, coupled with the Namo Bharat (RRTS) and proximity to Hindon and Noida International airports, have created a robust ecosystem for premium living.

Advertisement

The shift toward luxury is being fueled by a new generation of buyers seeking spacious, well-designed townships over basic housing.

Ashish Agarwal, Director of AU Real Estate, observed that Ghaziabad is evolving from a peripheral market into a full-fledged luxury destination, recognised for its growing ecosystem of wellness spaces and high-end security.

Advertisement

Amit Aggarwal, Director of Karyan Group, added that the city's current position reflects a growing trust among people seeking a lifestyle that blends security and modernity, noting that world-class amenities are still available here at relatively better value than other NCR hubs. With Knight Frank data already showing Ghaziabad accounting for 16 per cent of total NCR sales, the recent 30 per cent price hike signals that the city has officially shed its "budget" image for a premium future.