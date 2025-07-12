DT
PT
Giriraj Singh to inaugurate India Tex Trend Fair in Tokyo

Giriraj Singh to inaugurate India Tex Trend Fair in Tokyo

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh. File photo
Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh is set to inaugurate the 16th edition of the India Tex Trend Fair (ITTF) in Tokyo next week, showcasing India’s textile heritage and apparel innovation to Japanese buyers and other industry stakeholders.

The three-day fair, scheduled from July 15 to 17, is being organised by the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) in collaboration with the Japan-India Industry Promotion Association (JIIPA).

A high-level Indian delegation — led by the minister and comprising Ministry of Textiles Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal, senior officials, and Invest India representatives — will participate in the fair to deepen engagement with top Japanese brands and retail chains, and explore new avenues for trade and investment. On the sidelines of the fair, Singh will chair a round-table meeting with leading apparel brand CEOs, and spearhead a dedicated road show highlighting opportunities in India’s textiles sector.

More than 150 Indian apparel exporters will take part in the fair, presenting a diverse range of products aimed at meeting the requirements of Japanese buyers — known globally for their emphasis on cost, quality, and reliability.

Highlighting India’s growing footprint in the Japanese market, AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said sustained engagement and better use of the India-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) had boosted India’s apparel exports to Japan.

“India can fill the gap created by the declining share of China, which remains Japan’s largest ready-made garment supplier. India’s rising share shows our growing export competitiveness,” Sekhri added.

He said India’s apparel exporters were uniquely positioned to meet varied demands — from small, customised high-value orders of 200 pieces to large-scale orders running into lakhs. “Japan’s sourcing companies prioritise cost, quality, and agility — areas where India has proven strengths. Our robust social and environmental compliance standards and unwavering commitment to quality will further reinforce our partnerships with Japanese buyers,” Sekhri said.

In 2024, an AEPC delegation had held discussions with senior management of leading Japanese companies such as Uniqlo, Adastria, Toray, and World Company, to expand investment and collaborative opportunities.

