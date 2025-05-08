Girl dies, kin hurt in road accident

An eight-year-old girl was killed and her mother and two siblings were injured after an e-rickshaw overturned in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, an officer said on Wednesday.

Divyanshi, a resident of Harsh Vihar, was on her way home on Tuesday after her tuition classes in an e-rickshaw with her two brothers and their mother Samina, 28, he said. The driver lost control of the e-rickshaw while driving allegedly at high speed.

“Samina alleged that the driver, despite being asked multiple times, did not slow down. The e-rickshaw overturned while negotiating a turn, causing severe injuries to Divyanshi,” the police officer said. Locals rush the injured to a nearby hospital. Divyanshi, who sustained serious head and facial injuries, was declared dead on arrival.

The three others are undergoing treatment. Hunt is on for the driver, who fled after the incident, police said.