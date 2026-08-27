Girl found dead in suitcase in US: Ex-boyfriend wanted for murder taken into custody in Delhi

A Delhi court has taken into custody a man wanted in connection with the alleged murder of his former girlfriend in the United States after he was arrested on non-bailable warrants issued by the court.

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Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, in an order passed on August 25, recorded that the accused was arrested after the warrants were executed. The court directed that he be taken into custody and necessary custody warrants be prepared. The accused was medically examined following his arrest and no injuries were reported. The arresting officer also informed his family, according to the order.

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During the hearing, the CBI informed the court that the accused was also a suspect in an FIR registered at the Lallaguda police station in Hyderabad. The court was told that an officer from the police station had served a notice at the address of the accused in Agra, following which a daily diary entry was made before a raid was conducted to execute the non-bailable warrants.

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The case relates to the alleged murder of 27-year-old Telugu woman Nikitha Godishala in Columbia, Howard County, Maryland. Nikitha was allegedly killed around New Year’s Eve in 2025.