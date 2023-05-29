Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

IANS

New Delhi, May 28

An 18-year-old girl in Delhi has filed a complaint against a man who used to provide tuition, alleging she was kidnapped and raped by him when she was 16, the police said on Sunday.

Following her complaint, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

She said that in April 2021, when she was 16, she was taken by her tutor on his motorcycle to his house in Mehrauli where he allegedly raped her, and also threatened her. Further investigation was underway, the police said.