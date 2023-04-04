Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a high-level meeting with all the departments concerned, including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), on Monday to review preparations for the upcoming summer.

Henceforth, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will personally oversee the availability and distribution of water in Delhi.

This was the fourth review meeting in the past month and a half and it focused on a number of issues related to the daily availability and transportation of water, installation of RO plants and land allocation for tubewells and RO plants.

CM Arvind Kejriwal took stock of data regarding total water available and its supply in Delhi. He directed the DJB to submit daily reports to him on the availability and supply of water from the water treatment plant towards its supply from the primary underground reservoir (UGR).

The Chief Minister also instructed the DJB to directly report any instances of water leakage or theft to him so that he could take necessary action.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister inquired about the progress of providing land for the installation of tubewells and RO plants. The officials informed that land had been received from some departments while negotiations were underway with the remaining departments.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to settle all the pending land cases within a fixed time limit.

Kejriwal laid focus on increasing the capacity of all sewage treatment plants (STPs) under the Delhi Jal Board during the meeting. Officials assured the Chief Minister that the STP capacity would be increased to 950 MGD by next year. Upon this, he directed the board to prepare a plan for using treated water from STPs.