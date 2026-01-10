Give martyrs Raja Nahar Singh, Sir Chhotu Ram their due place in history: Jat bodies

The long-pending demand of giving due recognition to Jat freedom fighters Raja Nahar Singh and Sir Chhotu Ram has ignited again, with the NCR Jat organisations now seeking the inclusion of their biography in the Haryana school syllabus.

As the region celebrates the Balidan Diwas of Raja Nahar Singh, former ruler of Ballabhgarh (Faridabad region), various social organisations and senior Jat leaders have demanded due recognition for the 1857 freedom struggle hero.

“ Nahar Singh was one of the tallest figures of 1857 struggle, but he never got the right place in history. Led by him, martyrs from around 200 km of Fariadabad laid down their lives fighting the British, but his sacrifice and story is lost in history. This needs to be revived. Haryana needs to know the story of these Jat rulers who laid the foundation of valour that lives on till today,” said Congress leader and former Union minister Birender Singh.

Raja Nahar Singh (1821-1858) was the last ruler of the princely state of Ballabhgarh (Haryana), a key figure in the 1857 Indian rebellion against the British East India Company. He bravely defended Delhi’s borders and allied with Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, earning the title “Eastern Iron Gate” of Delhi before his execution by the British for his role in 1858.

During the 1857 uprising, his forces guarded Delhi’s eastern borders, keeping the city free from the British control for over 120 days. The British feared his strategic fortifications and military preparedness, viewing Ballabhgarh as a major obstacle.

Similarly, Ram Richpal, better known as Sir Chhotu Ram, was a prominent Indian agrarian reformer, politician and ideologue in the Punjab province during pre-Independent India. He was known for his advocacy for the rights of farmers and oppressed rural communities. He championed legislation like the Punjab Relief of Indebtdness and Money Lender Registration Act, freeing farmers from debt traps and restoring their land rights.“How many of Haryana’s youth actually know about our kings like Nahar Singh and Suraj Mal who laid their lives for nation. We had social activists like Sir Chhotu Ram .With each passing year, the their story is being lost in the pages of history and we need to revive it and pass it on to our coming generations. While Jats are viral on social media, these aspects of our sacrifice and history need to be highlighted and the government should take note of the same,” said Praveen Malik, general secretary, Jat Sansad.

“Students of Haryana need to know their land their culture and, most importantly, their history. The tales of valour need to be part of the curriculum,” added former DGP and Jat Sabha President MS Malik.