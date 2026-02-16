DT
Global heavyweights, UN chief all set to converge in Delhi for AI Impact Summit

France President Macron slated to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday as part of his official engagements linked to the summit

Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:36 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
Security officials at the entrance of Bharat Mandapam, ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi, Sunday, February 15, 2026. PTI
A formidable lineup of Presidents, Prime Ministers and top global dignitaries will converge in the national capital this week for the AI Impact Summit, underscoring India’s growing stature in shaping the global artificial intelligence discourse.

The arrivals will begin in the early hours of Tuesday, with France President Emmanuel Macron scheduled to land in Mumbai at 1 am before proceeding to New Delhi later.

Estonia’s President Alar Karis will arrive at 5.10 am at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

Among the early arrivals on Tuesday are Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President of Bolivia (8.05 am), Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana (2.40 pm), and Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka (5.35 pm), all landing at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia will arrive at 6 pm in Delhi.

The second day of arrivals on Wednesday will see a packed schedule. Finland Prime Minister Antti Petteri Orpo (6.05 am) and Sebastien Pillay of Seychelles (8.05 am) are slated to land at IGI Airport.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will touch down at AFS Palam at 8 am. He will be followed by Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius (8.55 am), Andrej Plenkovic of Croatia (9.05 am), and Peter Pellegrini, President of Slovak Republic (10.50 am), all arriving at IGI Airport.

The United Arab Emirates will be represented by Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of United Arab Emirates, who is scheduled to land in Delhi at 11.30 am.

International organisations will also have a prominent presence. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, will arrive at noon at IGI Airport, while Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, is expected at 12:55 pm.

Other key arrivals on February 18 include Dick Schoof of Netherlands (12:30 pm, AFS Palam), Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia (1:15 pm, AFS Palam), Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan (1:45 pm, IGI Airport), Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan (2:20 pm, AFS Palam), and Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva of Brazil (2:25 pm, AFS Palam).

Switzerland’s President Karin Keller-Sutter of Switzerland is scheduled to arrive at 5:30 am on February 19 at AFS Palam.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece is expected to attend, with arrival details yet to be confirmed.

Also attending will be His Serene Highness Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, who is scheduled to land at IGI Airport at 7:20 pm on Wednesday.

France President Macron is also slated to arrive in New Delhi at 2 pm on Wednesday at AFS Palam as part of his official engagements linked to the summit.

The high-level participation reflects the strategic importance attached to emerging technologies and global cooperation in artificial intelligence, with India positioning the summit as a platform for policy coordination, innovation partnerships and ethical AI governance.

