GMDA issues notice to RMC plants causing dust pollution

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued notices to four ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in the city for causing dust pollution. The plants, located on the dividing road of Sectors 112/114 and Sectors 78/79A, have been accused of taking illegal access from sector dividing roads, damaging the roads, and spilling slurry, leading to dust pollution.

GMDA officials visited the sites and found that the plants had been operational for some time, despite the roads being constructed only a year ago. The infrastructure division of GMDA informed the enforcement wing, and RS Batth, DTP GMDA, issued notices to the plant owners, giving them 48 hours to explain their position regarding access permission.

The plants are operating within residential and commercial zones of the development plan of GMUC-2031 AD, and their permissions are being checked separately. RS Batth said, “We have issued notices and will take action if no permission is found. Such actions will continue in the future for the betterment of the environment.”