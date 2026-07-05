GMDA launches digital portal for construction waste management

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Gurugram, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has launched an online Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Portal to promote the management and reuse of construction waste collected by the authority from various locations and stored at its collection centre in Bahrampur. Through the portal, contractors, institutions and other interested users can obtain reusable C&D waste free of cost after securing online permission.

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The portal is available at https://gmda.gov.in/gmdawaste/. It enables applicants to obtain permission for the collection and transportation of reusable C&D waste from GMDA’s designated collection centre near the Behrampur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Sector 72. The initiative aims to encourage the reuse of construction waste, reduce unnecessary disposal and promote sustainable construction practices.

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GMDA Chief Executive Officer P C Meena said the initiative was launched to maximise the use of reusable construction waste, conserve natural resources and promote environmentally sustainable urban development. He said C&D waste should be treated as a valuable resource rather than discarded material, adding that its management would help strengthen the circular economy.

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He said applicants seeking to reuse C&D waste can obtain permission within minutes through mobile number and OTP verification. While applying, users must provide the location where the material will be reused, along with the vehicle registration number, vehicle type and carrying capacity of the vehicle transporting the material from the GMDA collection centre. A QR code-enabled permission letter is generated instantly after the application is submitted and remains valid for seven days.

Authorised GMDA personnel will verify the QR code before releasing the material from the collection centre. There is no limit on the number of applications that can be submitted, and reusable C&D waste will be provided entirely free of cost.

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“The bilingual portal, available in both Hindi and English, also offers downloadable permission letters, QR code-based verification and online application tracking, making the entire process transparent, secure and user-friendly,” Meena said.

The GMDA Chief Executive Officer appealed to residents, contractors, institutions and other stakeholders to make full use of the portal and contribute to the responsible reuse of construction waste, conservation of natural resources and the development of a cleaner, greener and more sustainable urban environment.