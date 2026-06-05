GMDA orders blacklisting of two agencies over monsoon readiness

Taking a firm stand against delays in monsoon preparedness, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has initiated blacklisting proceedings against two agencies and set strict deadlines for key drainage projects to prevent waterlogging across the city.

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During an extensive field inspection on Thursday, GMDA Chief Executive Officer P C Meena reviewed waterlogging-prone locations, drainage networks, desilting operations and ongoing storm water management works. He directed officials and contractors to complete all critical projects before the monsoon and warned that negligence in public-interest works would not be tolerated.

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At Basai Flyover, Meena found that an agency engaged in desilting had dumped excavated silt and soil along the drain instead of transporting it to the designated disposal site. Taking serious note of the lapse, he ordered initiation of blacklisting proceedings. He said the dumped material could wash back into the drain during rains and reduce its carrying capacity.

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The CEO also acted against delays in the construction of a drain in front of the Air Force Station in Sector 17. Finding the project pending for an extended period, he directed officials to begin blacklisting proceedings against the executing agency and engage another contractor to complete the remaining work at the earliest.

Meena set a June 20 deadline for completion of the earthen drain being developed parallel to the railway line. The project is expected to improve stormwater drainage and provide relief to residents of Sectors 4, 7 and 9, and Laxman Vihar, which frequently face flooding during heavy rainfall.

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The CEO also inspected CRPF Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road and Palam Vihar Road. He directed officials to identify vulnerable locations and complete corrective measures before the monsoon. He stressed the need to ensure the proper functioning of drainage infrastructure, stormwater disposal systems and pumping arrangements.

Meena instructed officials to deploy additional pumps wherever required and maintain close coordination among departments to respond swiftly to emergencies. Reiterating GMDA’s zero-tolerance policy towards delays and poor-quality work, he said field inspections and monitoring would continue to ensure maximum relief for residents during the monsoon season.