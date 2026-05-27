GMDA steps up drive to tackle waterlogging ahead of monsoon

With the monsoon nearing, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has intensified efforts to strengthen the city’s stormwater drainage system. Senior officials have started field inspections to review works aimed at preventing waterlogging across the city.

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GMDA Additional CEO Vishwajeet Chaudhary, IAS, on Monday inspected key flood-prone locations, including the Narsinghpur drain, the stormwater network near Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Subhash Chowk, the Hero Honda Chowk–Narsinghpur stretch and areas near Naharpur Rupa village. These spots have witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic disruption during heavy rains in previous years.

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During the inspection, Chaudhary reviewed the progress of desilting work and assessed the condition of the drainage network. He directed Executive Engineers (XENs) to speed up pending works and ensure timely cleaning of box drains, road gullies and major drainage channels to maintain smooth stormwater flow during the monsoon.

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The GMDA has also instructed engineering teams to carry out regular cleaning and field monitoring to ensure the drainage infrastructure remains functional during heavy rainfall. By focusing on identified bottlenecks, the authority aims to improve flood management and reduce inconvenience to commuters.

The GMDA said it is adopting a coordinated and time-bound approach to prepare the city for the rainy season. Officials said the ongoing measures are aimed at improving the capacity of Gurugram’s drainage system and minimising seasonal waterlogging.