Goa CM must take responsibility of deadly blaze, resign, says AAP

Goa CM must take responsibility of deadly blaze, resign, says AAP

AAP said administrative negligence and corruption were the primary reasons behind the fire that claimed 25 lives


Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:51 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said the Goa government was accountable for the deadly fire that broke out at an illegal nightclub in Arpora and demanded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s resignation.

AAP said administrative negligence and corruption were the primary reasons behind the fire that claimed 25 lives.

Expressing grief, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on micro-blogging platform X, “Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at Arpora, Goa, that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. May all those affected find strength and solace during this devastating time.”

AAP’s Goa in-charge Atishi also took to X and said, “Shocked and pained to learn about the tragic fire that claimed 23 lives at a nightclub in Arpora, Goa… Goa govt must swiftly investigate the lapses, ensure accountability and take stringent action against those responsible.”

AAP Goa President Amit Palekar, who visited the injured at the hospital, said, “Five patients are being treated… This tragic incident has already taken 25 lives… was the administration asleep?”

He alleged a “nexus” enabling illegal establishments. “I have been saying for the past year that there is rampant ‘hafta vasooli’… Ordering a magisterial inquiry is mere paperwork. These deaths could have been prevented,” he said.

Palekar refuted the initial police claims of a cylinder blast. He said the survivors reported fireworks igniting the ceiling within seconds, forcing panicked guests towards the basement, where many suffocated.

Calling the government’s compensation inadequate, he said, “In the eyes of this government, a human life has no value… BJP CM Pramod Sawant holds most departments, yet he has no control over the administration.”

“The CM must resign immediately… This is not just an incident, it is a tragedy that has destroyed families,” he added. Palekar said AAP will continue to push for justice.

