Home / Delhi / Goa has moved beyond beaches, eyes sustainable tourism: Minister

Goa has moved beyond beaches, eyes sustainable tourism: Minister

Says will balance growth with conservation

Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:09 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Goa’s Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte addresses the media.
The Goa Government on Thursday unveiled its renewed vision on tourism in the National Capital, aiming to transform the coastal state from a “sun, sand and sea” destination into a model for regenerative and experience-driven tourism aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Addressing the media, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said the state was focusing on “meaningful tourism” that balanced growth with environmental and cultural preservation. “Goa is no longer just a holiday; it is India’s model for responsible tourism built on people, environment and economy. We are consciously moving from mass tourism to meaningful tourism, creating livelihoods while preserving Goa’s identity,” he said.

He added that the state’s tourism story was being rewritten “from quantity to quality, from consumption to conservation, and from development to regeneration,” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik said the government’s approach ensured that tourism-led growth benefitted local communities from artisans and farmers to homestay owners and transport providers. “Regenerative tourism means that the destination thrives along with its people,” he said.

Further, Goa’s year-round calendar of festivals and events continues to draw visitors, featuring global attractions such as the Purple Fest, IRONMAN 70.3, the International Film Festival of India, and the Serendipity Arts Festival, along with traditional celebrations such as the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, Chikal Kalo and Shigmo.

“Goa’s story is India’s story where tradition meets technology and nature meets nurture,” Khaunte said, concluding that as India moves towards Viksit Bharat @2047, Goa stands ready to lead the nation’s tourism transformation.

