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Home / Delhi / Gogi gang shooter held after exchange of fire in Delhi

Gogi gang shooter held after exchange of fire in Delhi

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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ccording to the police, a joint team of the STF and Anti-Narcotics Cell had laid an interception in Wazirabad following specific intelligence about the movement of the alleged shooter.
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The Delhi Police arrested an alleged shooter associated with the Gogi–Deepak Boxer gang after an exchange of fire in the Wazirabad area, said officials. The police recovered two pistols, four live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from the accused’s possession.

The accused, identified as Mohit (31), alias KD, a resident of Gannaur in Haryana’s Sonepat district, allegedly fired two rounds at the police team after being intercepted around 1.40 am. The police fired three rounds in retaliation. One of the bullets fired by the accused struck the bullet-proof jacket of a police official. The official escaped unhurt due to the protective gear, police said.

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According to the police, a joint team of the STF and Anti-Narcotics Cell had laid an interception in Wazirabad following specific intelligence about the movement of the alleged shooter. The police said Mohit tried to flee when challenged before opening fire at the team. He was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire.

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Preliminary investigation indicated that Mohit had allegedly come to Delhi to eliminate an associate of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

According to the police, Mohit was to meet another associate in Wazirabad who allegedly knew the whereabouts of the intended target. The two were allegedly planning to reach the target’s location when he was expected to step out for a morning walk.

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The police said Mohit had previously been involved in criminal cases in Haryana and was allegedly associated with the Gogi–Deepak Boxer gang as a shooter. He was earlier involved in two cases registered at Ganaur police station in 2023 in connection with allegations of attempt to commit culpable homicide, criminal intimidation and mischief by fire, with common intention.

The motorcycle recovered from him was allegedly stolen and has been linked to a theft case registered at the Inderpuri police station in Delhi. A case under Sections 221, 132 and 109(1) of the BNS and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Wazirabad police station against the accused. The recovered weapons, ammunition and other exhibits have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

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