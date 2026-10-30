Gold, narcotics worth Rs 3.84 crore seized at Delhi airport

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized suspected narcotics and gold worth Rs 3.84 crore in three smuggling cases detected between October 24 and 26.

The seizures include over 9.6 kg of suspected marijuana valued at Rs 3.37 crore and 332 gm of gold worth Rs 47.38 lakh.

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According to customs officials, the seizures were made at Terminal 3 following passenger profiling and screening of international arrivals from Bangkok and Sharjah.

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Two passengers were arrested in separate narcotics cases, while gold was seized from two other passengers.

In the first narcotics case, on October 24, officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok. The passenger was diverted at the Green Channel for X-ray screening and examination of baggage, which led to the recovery of nine polythene pouches containing suspected marijuana.

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The substance weighed 4.2 kg and was valued at Rs 1.48 crore.

In another case on October 26, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted. A search of the passenger's bag led to the recovery of six polythene pouches containing 5.4 kg of suspected marijuana, valued at Rs 1.89 crore.

Officials said the recovered substances in both cases tested "prima facie positive for marijuana".

The suspected narcotics were seized under Section 43(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, while both passengers were arrested.

In a separate gold smuggling case on October 26, officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Sharjah after they had crossed the Green Channel at Terminal 3.

The passengers were stopped on the basis of spot profiling. Although an examination of their baggage revealed nothing suspicious, officials detected a strong beep during screening through a Door Frame Metal Detector, prompting a personal search.

The search led to the recovery of two gold chains, weighing 332 grams and valued at Rs 47.38 lakh. The chains had been "wrapped in black tape and carbon paper" and concealed in the passengers' undergarments, officials said.

The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

In all, customs officials recovered 9.6 kg of suspected marijuana and 332 grams of gold.