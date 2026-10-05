Good governance sustains investor confidence, says Vice-President

Addressing the 58th Foundation Day celebrations of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Bharat Mandapam, Radhakrishnan described company secretaries as “guardians of governance” and said they had an important role in strengthening corporate transparency and India’s position in the global economy.

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“Technology may transform the manner in which information is generated and decisions are supported, but integrity, accountability, transparency and responsibility remain human,” he said.

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Radhakrishnan said trust, transparency and corporate governance were essential for sustained economic progress and that company secretaries played a key role in enabling enterprises, start-ups, family businesses and listed companies to grow responsibly.

He also highlighted the role of ICSI, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) as institutional pillars in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047.

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The Vice-President called for greater opportunities for young people to enter the profession and appreciated ICSI’s fee-waiver initiatives and student outreach programmes. He launched the MSME Compliance Calendar 2027 and appreciated initiatives for MSMEs and start-ups.

Radhakrishnan said India should aspire to become the world’s largest economy not to dictate terms to others “so that no one can dictate unwanted terms to us”.

Stresses Jain values of forgiveness, non-violence

Addressing the Mahaparva Kshamapana Ceremony 2026 at Vigyan Bhawan, Radhakrishnan highlighted the Jain principles of forgiveness and non-violence.

He said forgiveness meant choosing “reform over revenge, dialogue over hatred and reconciliation over hostility” and described ahimsa as the absence of violence in thought, words and deeds.

Referring to Viksit Bharat @2047, he said development should also encompass trust among citizens, values in families, character among youth and compassion in society.