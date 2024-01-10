Gopal Rai approves Rs 250 crore projects for Delhi villages

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai met with the Village Development Board on Tuesday at the Delhi Secretariat to speed up development works in villages.

The Delhi Village Development Board has approved schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore so far in 2023-2024, it said. This will include development works related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centres etc.

Rai said, “Emphasis will be laid on the construction of roads in the villages of Delhi. In the meeting today, the board approved projects related to new roads worth Rs 250 crore.”

A task force has been constituted for weekly monitoring of development projects in villages. In the task force, officers of the DVDB, MCD and officers of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department will be included.

“Today a special camp was organised in the Delhi Secretariat to speed up the development work at Delhi villages,” he added.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, concerned MLAs and officers of the Village Development Board, MCD and Irrigation and Flood Control Department also attended the meeting.

The members raised the issue of pending and new proposals. “Till the last meeting, 564 projects worth about Rs 759 crore were approved in 2023-2024 for development works are being done in 194 villages,” the Minister added.