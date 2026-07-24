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Home / Delhi / Government appoints 20 Joint Secretaries across various ministries

Government appoints 20 Joint Secretaries across various ministries

Abhijit Phukon is Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:34 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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A day after reshuffling secretaries across 17 ministries, including the removal of the School Education Secretary amid the ongoing NEET paper leak controversy, the Central Government on Friday approved the appointment of 20 joint secretaries across various ministries.

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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Abhijit Phukon, IES (2004), as Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, for five years.

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Anish Kumar, IRSE (Civil) (2001), has been appointed Joint Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, with his tenure continuing up to May 23, 2028.

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M Imkongla Jamir, IAS (Karnataka cadre of 2002 batch), has been appointed Joint Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, for five years through temporary upgradation of a post.

Divesh Sehara, IAS (Bihar cadre of 2005 batch), has been appointed Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, for a five-year tenure, succeeding Sanjay Lohiya, IAS.

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Saurabh Kumar, IAS of Chhattisgarh cadre of 2009 batch, has been appointed Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, for a combined tenure up to June 22, 2030.

Sudhir Shyam, IES (1999), has been appointed Joint Secretary, Department of Investment & Public Asset Management, for five years or until superannuation.

Kuldip Narayan, Bihar-cadre IAS officer of the 2005 batch has been appointed Adviser at the Joint Secretary level in Niti Aayog, with tenure continuing until September 1, 2027.

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