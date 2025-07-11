The Delhi Government has laid out an ambitious plan to fast-track key development initiatives across the city, focusing on sectors such as justice, culture, rural development, labour welfare and the creative economy.

Advertisement

A high-level review meeting, chaired by Minister for Art, Culture and Development Kapil Mishra was held on Thursday at the Delhi-Secretariat. Senior officials from departments including Tourism, Art, Culture & Languages, Law & Justice, Labour, Employment and Development participated in the session.

Following the meeting, Mishra said the city administration was working with full commitment to ensure holistic and balanced growth in the Capital. “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’, we are taking concrete and visionary steps across departments. All key schemes must see either their foundation-laying or inauguration completed by August 31 so that the public can start reaping the benefits,” he said.

Advertisement

One of the major projects reviewed was the upcoming Dwarka District Court Complex, which aims to expand access to judicial services in West Delhi. In a significant cultural move, the foundation stone for the reconstructed Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial will be laid in November to mark the 350th anniversary of the Sikh Guru’s martyrdom.

Rural development was also high on the agenda, with new projects to be launched under the Delhi Rural Development Board, including a model gaushala (cow shelter) with modern amenities in Ghummanhera village.

Advertisement

To support daily wage and construction workers, the government will establish ‘Atal Canteens’ under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, offering nutritious meals at heavily subsidised rates. On the employment front, the city will soon host revamped job fairs, designed to better align with the expectations of Delhi’s youth and the needs of employers.

In the cultural space, a grand painting competition themed around ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’ is scheduled for September 2025, with participation from 75 national and international artists. The government also plans to introduce a formal AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming & comics) policy to boost Delhi’s creative industries and generate employment in digital media sectors.

Mishra announced the launch of a Creative Economic Forum, envisioned as a platform for collaboration between artists, entrepreneurs, policymakers and innovators. In the area of animal welfare, the government is planning to establish a cow sanctuary and set up a dedicated Cow Welfare Commission. Significant infrastructure projects are nearing completion.