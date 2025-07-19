DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Govt aims to plant over 70L saplings across city, says CM

Govt aims to plant over 70L saplings across city, says CM

Launches Van Mahotsav, terms the initiative a joint responsibility
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyay and NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava plant a sapling at PBG Ground in New Delhi.
Advertisement

The Delhi Government launched Van Mahotsav 2025 with a large-scale tree plantation drive at 11 Willingdon Crescent, Rashtrapati Bhavan, here, on Friday.

Advertisement

The event marked the city’s commitment to a greener, cleaner and more sustainable future, aligning with the nationwide campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the initiative, joined by Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court DK Upadhyaya, chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Advertisement

Several sitting justices, senior Forest Department officials and NGT expert members also participated, planting saplings and pledging support for Delhi’s environmental goals.

“This is not just a campaign — it is an emotional and heartfelt movement that binds society with nature,” said CM Rekha Gupta. She announced that under Van Mahotsav 2025, the Delhi Government aims to plant over 70 lakh saplings citywide. Urging citizens to plant trees in homes, schools, workplaces and community areas, she called the initiative a shared responsibility that directly impacts future generations.

Advertisement

Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya praised the initiative, calling on Delhiites to transform it into a mass movement. NGT chairperson Justice Shrivastava echoed the sentiment, lauding ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ as a deeply symbolic and meaningful drive toward environmental conservation.

“Trees are living guardians of clean air,” the Chief Minister said, emphasising their role in combating pollution and ensuring a better quality of life for all citizens.

Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked the judiciary for its support, noting that their participation sent a strong message of collective leadership in climate action.

“It shows that the movement for a greener Delhi goes beyond politics and policy — it’s about unity and shared responsibility,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts