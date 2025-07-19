Govt aims to plant over 70L saplings across city, says CM

The Delhi Government launched Van Mahotsav 2025 with a large-scale tree plantation drive at 11 Willingdon Crescent, Rashtrapati Bhavan, here, on Friday.

The event marked the city’s commitment to a greener, cleaner and more sustainable future, aligning with the nationwide campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the initiative, joined by Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court DK Upadhyaya, chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Several sitting justices, senior Forest Department officials and NGT expert members also participated, planting saplings and pledging support for Delhi’s environmental goals.

“This is not just a campaign — it is an emotional and heartfelt movement that binds society with nature,” said CM Rekha Gupta. She announced that under Van Mahotsav 2025, the Delhi Government aims to plant over 70 lakh saplings citywide. Urging citizens to plant trees in homes, schools, workplaces and community areas, she called the initiative a shared responsibility that directly impacts future generations.

Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya praised the initiative, calling on Delhiites to transform it into a mass movement. NGT chairperson Justice Shrivastava echoed the sentiment, lauding ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ as a deeply symbolic and meaningful drive toward environmental conservation.

“Trees are living guardians of clean air,” the Chief Minister said, emphasising their role in combating pollution and ensuring a better quality of life for all citizens.

Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked the judiciary for its support, noting that their participation sent a strong message of collective leadership in climate action.

“It shows that the movement for a greener Delhi goes beyond politics and policy — it’s about unity and shared responsibility,” he said.