Govt allocates Rs 22,236 crore of total Budget to green initiatives

The Delhi Government on Tuesday tabled a Budget of Rs 1,03,700 crore for 2026-27, earmarking a whopping Rs 22,236 crore (21 per cent) of the outlay for green initiatives.

Advertisement

Piloting the Budget for ‘Viksit Delhi, Harit Delhi’, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today said, “Every policy in this Budget has been viewed through a green lens…balancing development with the protection of Mother Earth.”

Advertisement

A major part of the ‘Green Budget’ has been given for environment and forests which has received an allocation of Rs 822 crore this time as against Rs 505 crore in the 2025-26 Budget, a rise of 63 per cent. CM Gupta described this as a “historic transformation in governance thinking”, embedding environmental concerns across sectors.

Advertisement

To promote green mobility, cycle tracks along the Yamuna periphery aim while solar panels on drains are proposed both to prevent garbage dumping and generate clean energy.

In the Budget, ‘Pollution Control and Emergency Measures’ policy will be introduced to tackle pollution. The financial commitments include Rs 11,266 crore for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), out of which Rs 204 crore is to control pollution.

Advertisement

For unauthorised colonies that contribute to a major chunk of pollution in Yamuna, Rs 800 crore for basic infrastructure is kept in the Budget.

For a pollution check the government plans to spend Rs 2 crore in Integrated Control Command Centres (ICCC), war-room, mobile applications and real-time tracking systems that are developed to monitor pollution. The government aims to collaborate with World Bank, too in bringing advanced technical solutions to deal Delhi’s pollution problem.

The Budget aims at building 15,000 metric tonnes waste processing capacity, and to achieve this, it is focussing on setting up ‘waste-to-energy’ plants at Narela, Okhla, Ghazipur and Tekhand.

CM Gupta said the government would look forward to create a circular energy model in Delhi. She said, “The state generates around 1,500 tonnes of cow dung. We will turn this cow-dung into bio-fuel which will help us in many ways.”

The Budget includes global parameter of Carbon Credit Monetisation Scheme (CCMS), which will turn emission reduction value to an incentive based economic value. The state will be developing strong measurement, reporting and verification system to achieve this.

The Delhi Jal Board got allocated Rs 9,000 crore. The projects includes new underground reservoirs, a 50 MGD water treatment plant in Dwarka and pipeline expansions aimed at strengthening the city’s water balance.

Gupta informed that the city’s sewage treatment capacity had already increased from 707 MGD to 814 MGD, with new target to set to achieve at 1,500 MGD. This will be done through new and decentralised treatment plants.