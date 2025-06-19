DT
Govt announces critical healthcare upgrades: Brain health clinics, dialysis expansion on cards

Govt announces critical healthcare upgrades: Brain health clinics, dialysis expansion on cards

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:00 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Health Department at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting focused on accelerating reforms under the PM-ABHIM scheme and enhancing hospital readiness ahead of the monsoon.

Singh announced that Critical Care Blocks would soon be established in all government hospitals under the PM-ABHIM scheme. He directed officials to immediately begin identifying available spaces through on-site inspections to facilitate the setup of emergency units. Stressing the urgency, he emphasised that these blocks would be crucial in responding to critical health emergencies and ensuring timely care for patients.

The Health Minister also called for the expansion of dialysis facilities in the city. He instructed that the installation of dialysis machines in government hospitals be expedited, with the goal of increasing their number to over 300.

Taking a step forward in mental healthcare, Singh said brain health clinics, similar to the one operational at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, would be set up in every district of Delhi. “The response to the Dwarka clinic has been highly encouraging, and our aim is to replicate that success across the city to provide timely and comprehensive care for mental health issues,” he added.

To enhance hospital digitisation, Singh directed that all government hospitals must complete registration under the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) as per the prescribed guidelines. This step is expected to improve efficiency, data management and transparency in patient care.

Additionally, he announced plans to establish Model Health Labs in Delhi. These labs will offer a wide range of diagnostic services for general health, making essential testing more accessible and affordable for the public. He also shared that dental care services would soon be introduced at TIBBIA College, further broadening the scope of government-provided healthcare.

