Govt announces key reforms ahead of Kanwar Yatra

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced sweeping reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, improving services for Kanwariyas, and eliminating corruption in the camp setup process.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Gupta said registered Kanwar service committees would will now receive government assistance directly through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode, ending the previously used tender-based system. The new system aims to curb irregularities and ensure timely, quality support for devotees of Lord Shiva.

“Only those committees with valid PAN, registration certificates and bank details will be eligible,” the Chief Minister said, adding that grants would range between Rs 50,000 and Rs 10 lakh, depending on the size and duration of the camp. Fifty per cent of the sanctioned amount will be released in advance, while the remaining half will be disbursed upon submission of geo-tagged photos, utilisation certificates (UC) and complete audit documents.

To streamline approvals, a single-window clearance system under District Magistrates will issue NOCs and permits within 72 hours. Additionally, local recommendations from MLAs, MPs or ministers will be mandatory for camp approval to ensure better planning and accountability.

The CM announced the formation of a ‘Mukhyamantri Dharmik Utsav Samiti’, and a group of ministers, led by Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, will oversee camp allocations. Camps will be required to maintain minimum infrastructure standards — including waterproof tents, CCTV, sanitation, lighting and fire safety equipment. Each registered camp will also receive up to 1,200 units of free electricity.

A citywide inter-departmental coordination plan has been rolled out to involve all key agencies — Delhi Police, DJB, MCD, DDA, Transport Department and others — to ensure smooth execution. Civil Defence and Home Guard volunteers will also be deployed to assist on the ground.

Highlighting past issues, CM Gupta criticised the tender-based system for allowing “a few contractors to dominate and deliver substandard services.” She said, “We are changing that. This government has spoken directly with Kanwar committees to bring in transparency and simplicity.”

Calling the Kanwar Yatra “a symbol of faith and service”, the Chief Minister assured that every step was being taken to provide dignity and comfort to devotees. “It is our duty that not even a pebble hurts the foot of a Shiva devotee,” she said.