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Home / Delhi / Govt appoints two scientists as analysts to study pollution

Govt appoints two scientists as analysts to study pollution

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:50 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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AQI of Delhi was recorded at 119 on Monday. PTI File
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The Delhi Government has designated two scientists from its pollution watchdog as government analysts, a step that officials say is meant to sharpen the city’s oversight of water quality and effluent discharge.

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A notification issued by the department of environment on April 23 names Dr Nandita Moitra, scientist-D, and Arvind Kumar, scientist-B, both from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, for the role. The order has been issued under Section 53(2) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, which allows the government to authorise qualified officials to carry out scientific analysis linked to pollution control.

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The two appointees will be responsible for examining samples of water, sewage and trade effluents submitted to a designated laboratory. Their work will feed into regulatory oversight and compliance checks, forming the basis for assessing pollution levels and enforcement action where required.

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Officials indicated that the laboratory in question has already been notified as a state water laboratory. With the appointment of designated analysts, the process of testing and certification is expected to be formalised within the statutory framework, ensuring that sample analysis

carries legal weight.

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The notification makes clear that the appointments are tied directly to the functioning of this notified laboratory and the broader mandate of monitoring pollution in water bodies and discharge systems across Delhi.

The order further states that the appointments will take effect from the date of their publication in the official gazette, bringing the two scientists into their statutory roles with immediate effect.

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