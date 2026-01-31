DT
Home / Delhi / Govt approves Rs 500-cr one-time grant to MCD for sanitation, dust control

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the funds would be utilised for sanitation works and minor road repairs, including pothole filling and patch repairs, to reduce dust generation

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi MCD.
The Delhi Government has approved a one-time financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to strengthen sanitation services and curb dust-related pollution across the Capital.Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the funds would be utilised for sanitation works and minor road repairs, including pothole filling and patch repairs, to reduce dust generation. She also announced that the government would provide regular annual financial assistance of Rs 300 crore to the MCD in the coming years to ensure long-term strengthening of sanitation infrastructure.The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday, attended by senior leaders of the Delhi government and the municipal body, including Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar.
According to the CM, a portion of the Rs 500 crore grant will be used to clear long-pending dues of waste management agencies, which have often affected garbage collection and transportation in parts of the city. Funds will also be utilised to remove accumulated waste from areas where contractors are currently not operational, and to bridge recurring shortfalls in sanitation operations.

The amount will also be used for minor road repairs and dust-control measures to tackle pollution at its source. The Chief Minister directed the MCD to ensure strict adherence to financial rules and that the funds are used only for approved purposes, with regular monitoring and submission of utilisation certificates and progress reports.

Emphasising the goal of a clean and pollution-free capital under the vision of a “Viksit Delhi”, Gupta said dust from uncollected waste significantly contributes to air pollution and highlighted the need for a robust sanitation system.

She further directed the MCD to strengthen garbage collection mechanisms and said additional funds would be provided for procuring modern sanitation equipment. She also called for setting up new waste-to-energy plants, upgrading existing facilities and installing modern waste-processing machines in every Assembly constituency to improve waste management and encourage public participation.

