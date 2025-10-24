Govt comes up with 1,300 ghats for Chhath Puja celebrations

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinay Kumar Saxena and Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday inspected Vasudev Ghat ahead of the Chhath Puja.

The minister said the BJP government was leaving no stone unturned to ensure seamless celebrations for Chhath Puja and preparations were underway at more than 1,300 ghats across the Capital.

Senior officials from the Delhi Government, Municipal Corporation and other departments were present during the inspection.

The minister emphasised that cleanliness, lighting, security and traffic management should be completed within the stipulated timeframe so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Mishra stated that this year’s Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi would be the most extensive ever organised. “Our goal is to provide devotees with a clean, safe and culturally enriching experience,” he said.

“Along with the L-G, I inspected Vasudev Ghat and directed all officials to complete preparations on time,” he added.

He said, “This is not a government that only talks, it delivers. This is the first Chhath Puja under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the promise of enabling worship along the Yamuna banks is being fulfilled. It is a matter of pride for Delhi that devotees will now be able to perform rituals on the banks of the Yamuna.”

Taking a swipe at the previous government, Mishra said, “The previous government insulted Purvanchalis by banning Chhath Puja. Now, the people of Purvanchal will celebrate with pride and dignity.”

He alleged, “For the past six years, Arvind Kejriwal had banned Chhath Puja along the Yamuna banks, but not anymore. Now, the Delhi Government stands with every devotee.”