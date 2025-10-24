DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Govt comes up with 1,300 ghats for Chhath Puja celebrations

Govt comes up with 1,300 ghats for Chhath Puja celebrations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:58 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Heavy machinery being used at ITO Ghat in New Delhi on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinay Kumar Saxena and Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday inspected Vasudev Ghat ahead of the Chhath Puja.

Advertisement

The minister said the BJP government was leaving no stone unturned to ensure seamless celebrations for Chhath Puja and preparations were underway at more than 1,300 ghats across the Capital.

Advertisement

Senior officials from the Delhi Government, Municipal Corporation and other departments were present during the inspection.

Advertisement

The minister emphasised that cleanliness, lighting, security and traffic management should be completed within the stipulated timeframe so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Mishra stated that this year’s Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi would be the most extensive ever organised. “Our goal is to provide devotees with a clean, safe and culturally enriching experience,” he said.

Advertisement

“Along with the L-G, I inspected Vasudev Ghat and directed all officials to complete preparations on time,” he added.

He said, “This is not a government that only talks, it delivers. This is the first Chhath Puja under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the promise of enabling worship along the Yamuna banks is being fulfilled. It is a matter of pride for Delhi that devotees will now be able to perform rituals on the banks of the Yamuna.”

Taking a swipe at the previous government, Mishra said, “The previous government insulted Purvanchalis by banning Chhath Puja. Now, the people of Purvanchal will celebrate with pride and dignity.”

He alleged, “For the past six years, Arvind Kejriwal had banned Chhath Puja along the Yamuna banks, but not anymore. Now, the Delhi Government stands with every devotee.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts