Govt cracks down on arbitrary fee hike in private schools across Delhi

In a decisive move to address rising concerns over steep and arbitrary fee hikes in private schools, Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday announced a comprehensive investigation and audit drive targeting erring institutions. At a press conference, Sood underlined the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency and bringing about reforms in the education sector, asserting that the commercialisation of education would not be tolerated under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Sood criticised the previous AAP-led administration, alleging that during its tenure, only 75 of Delhi’s 1,677 private schools were audited annually. He questioned the inaction on repeated complaints against fee hikes, suggesting that the former government had deliberately overlooked these violations. “Why was there no action taken despite massive fee hikes in reputed Delhi schools over the last 10 years?” he asked.

Referring to the 2004 Delhi High Court judgment in the Modern School case, Sood reiterated that private schools could not raise fees without the prior approval of the Directorate of Education. Yet, he said, the mandate was consistently ignored. “The previous government failed to implement any effective policy to regulate fee hikes or enforce audit compliance,” he added.

Delhi Public School, Dwarka, has come under particular scrutiny for hiking its fees for five consecutive years — from 2020 to 2025 — by 20 per cent, 13 per cent, 9 per cent, 8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. A probe led by the District Magistrate of Kapashera has been initiated and is expected to submit findings within 10 days.

The minister also listed several other schools allegedly involved in irregularities. Srijan School raised its fees by 35 per cent under the previous government and by another 36 per cent in 2024-25. Ahlcon International School, accused of misusing Rs 15 crore, was allowed to increase fees by 15 per cent in 2022-23 and 13 per cent in 2024-25. Angel Public School, under scrutiny for financial irregularities worth Rs 42 lakh, hiked fees by 14 per cent in 2022-23.

Salwan Public School, reportedly involved in a Rs 1.68-crore scam, raised its fees by 23.84 per cent in 2023-24 and another 14.68 per cent in the current academic year. Rukmini Devi Public School and Lancer’s Convent School were also flagged for fee hikes of 11 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively.

Sood said 335 of the 1,677 private schools in Delhi operated on government land and were bound by the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, which required government approval for any fee hike. Only 114 schools were exempt from the provision. Despite this, he said, the previous administration failed to enforce the rules.

To address the issue, SDM-led audit panels comprising tehsildars and accounts officials have been set up for the first time in Delhi’s education history. These committees will audit all 1,677 private schools and data from the academic year 2024-25 will soon be made public on the Directorate of Education’s website to promote transparency.

Parents can now register their complaints about arbitrary fee hikes via email at ddeact1@gmail.com or in person at the Directorate of Education offices. The minister said all cases of unjustified hikes would be investigated, and strict action would follow based on the findings.

Slamming the Opposition for “politicising” the issue, Sood challenged former Education Minister Manish Sisodia to present proof of any corruption or file a police complaint instead of making baseless public statements. “We are working in the interest of students and parents. Schools found guilty will face strict action,” Sood concluded.