Govt cracks down on unregistered construction sites to curb dust pollution

The Delhi Government has intensified its crackdown on unregistered construction sites to curb dust pollution in the city. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) office and held a review meeting with senior officials to assess ongoing field actions.

“For swift action against unregistered construction sites across Delhi, additional 33 teams of the DPCC are conducting on-ground inspections. Further, round-the-clock monitoring is underway to ensure cleaner air post Diwali,” Sirsa said.

Officials informed that 33 field teams had already inspected 185 construction sites. They expect reaching 500 sites by October 30. Notices have been issued to nonregistered sites, with fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for dust pollution. “Our goal is not to stop construction but to stop pollution. Every project which comes under pollution control measures must be mandatorily registered on the Dust Portal,” the minister said.

Sirsa added that the government was committed to strict enforcement. “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we have launched an extensive ground-level campaign to check illegal and unregistered construction activities. Every ongoing project must be mandatorily registered on DPCC’s Dust Portal to ensure proper monitoring,” he said.

Highlighting recent progress, the minister said, “Our sole focus is on keeping Delhi’s air clean. In recent days, we have seen consistent improvement in AQI levels post Diwali. The goal now is to build on that progress and make the improvement sustainable.”