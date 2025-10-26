DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Govt cracks down on unregistered construction sites to curb dust pollution

Govt cracks down on unregistered construction sites to curb dust pollution

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:03 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Delhi Government has intensified its crackdown on unregistered construction sites to curb dust pollution in the city. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) office and held a review meeting with senior officials to assess ongoing field actions.

Advertisement

“For swift action against unregistered construction sites across Delhi, additional 33 teams of the DPCC are conducting on-ground inspections. Further, round-the-clock monitoring is underway to ensure cleaner air post Diwali,” Sirsa said.

Advertisement

Officials informed that 33 field teams had already inspected 185 construction sites. They expect reaching 500 sites by October 30. Notices have been issued to nonregistered sites, with fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for dust pollution. “Our goal is not to stop construction but to stop pollution. Every project which comes under pollution control measures must be mandatorily registered on the Dust Portal,” the minister said.

Advertisement

Sirsa added that the government was committed to strict enforcement. “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we have launched an extensive ground-level campaign to check illegal and unregistered construction activities. Every ongoing project must be mandatorily registered on DPCC’s Dust Portal to ensure proper monitoring,” he said.

Highlighting recent progress, the minister said, “Our sole focus is on keeping Delhi’s air clean. In recent days, we have seen consistent improvement in AQI levels post Diwali. The goal now is to build on that progress and make the improvement sustainable.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts