Home / Delhi / Govt drafting policy to boost creative jobs

Govt drafting policy to boost creative jobs

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:19 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Picture for representation. File
Delhi Government is preparing a comprehensive policy to promote the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector to strengthen the capital’s creative economy and generate jobs for youth.

Officials said the draft policy will be finalised by December and released for public feedback before being placed before the Delhi Cabinet for approval. Earlier this month, the Tourism Department partnered with Netflix for a special screening of the animated series Kurukshetra.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the government was working to position Delhi as a “Global Content Hub” in the AVGC sector. Officials added that the policy was being modelled after frameworks adopted by states such as Maharashtra, which recently approved its AVGC-XR Policy 2025, projecting the creation of two lakh jobs.

