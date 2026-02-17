DT
Home / Delhi / Govt extends multi-crore aid to MCD

Govt extends multi-crore aid to MCD

Focus on strengthening road infra, sanitation, schools

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
The Delhi Government has extended special financial assistance worth several thousand crores of rupees to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to strengthen road infrastructure, sanitation systems, municipal schools and civic facilities across the Capital.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said empowering local bodies is central to ensuring Delhi’s overall development. The financial support includes allocations under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF) and aims to make the city clean, developed and pollution-free.

For financial year 2026-27, proposals worth approximately Rs 1,330 crore have been prepared for paving and developing nearly 1,000 kms of roads under the MCD’s jurisdiction. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete major road improvement works by September 30, 2026, stressing transparency in tendering and faster administrative clearances to curb dust pollution, especially during the post-monsoon months.

To modernise sanitation, the government has also approved a long-term Rs 2,300 crore project under a 10-year operational expenditure (OPEX) model. The plan includes deploying 70 additional mechanical road sweeping machines and introducing 1,000 electric litter pickers to enhance cleaning efficiency and reduce pollution.

In the education sector, an additional Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for upgrading MCD primary schools to improve infrastructure, sanitation facilities and classroom environments. Another Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the repair and upgrade of nearly 298 community buildings used largely by economically weaker sections.

Gupta said the financial package is not merely budgetary assistance but a long-term investment aimed at accelerating development, reducing pollution and improving the quality of life for Delhi’s residents.

