Govt, IOCL ink pact to boost public, health services in city

The Delhi Government on Wednesday signed a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), aimed at strengthening urban infrastructure, enhancing health services, expanding access to clean drinking water and accelerating green energy initiatives across the capital.

The MoU spans five key sectors, including beautification of flyovers and roads, installation of water ATMs, provision of advanced medical equipment to government hospitals and development of modern energy hubs at DTC depots. “Collective efforts are essential for pollution control and the development of Delhi,” the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said during the signing ceremony at the Delhi Secretariat.

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh and Pankaj Kumar Singh, senior officials of the Delhi Government, and representatives from IOCL. The CM stated that these MoUs would bring “swift, effective, and citizen-friendly changes to the capital,” adding that her government seeks to resolve long-standing issues.

Minister Pravesh said the agreement would accelerate beautification works and improve access to clean water. Minister Pankaj highlighted the government’s renewed momentum in improving urban infrastructure and public services.

Key features

Beautification and maintenance of five major flyovers, IIT-Delhi, Panchsheel, Punjabi Bagh, Chirag Delhi and Mukarba Chowk, along with a 500-m stretch of Aurobindo Marg.

Installation of MRI and CT scan machines at Lok Nayak Hospital and a high energy linear accelerator at Delhi State Cancer Institute.

Setting up of water ATMs equipped with five stage filtration systems at eight locations, each with a capacity of dispensing 2,000 litres of RO water per hour.

Establishment of modern energy hubs at three DTC depots and branding of 250 DTC electric buses with eco-friendly messaging.

The Delhi Government said the collaboration with IOCL represents a major push toward a cleaner, healthier and more organised capital.