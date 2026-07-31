Govt issues show-cause notice to Vikaspuri school, proposes takeover

The Delhi Government has begun the process of taking over the management of a private school in Vikaspuri after an inspection found that 43 of its classrooms were being operated without fire safety clearance, along with several alleged violations involving unauthorised construction, fee hikes and the recognition of its senior secondary classes.

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The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a show-cause notice to the school management, giving it seven days to respond. If the reply is found unsatisfactory, the government has proposed taking over the school under Section 20 of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973.

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The action follows a surprise inspection by a DoE committee, which found that the school had a Fire NOC for only 39 rooms but was operating 82. The inspection also flagged a 30-room tin shed structure, an illegal basement and an unauthorised third floor.

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Safety concerns were among the most serious findings. The inspection team reported that some classrooms had only one exit door, while the passage meant for fire engines and other emergency vehicles was blocked.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government would not compromise on the safety of students.

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“Our government has absolute zero tolerance for any compromise on the safety of our children. This school was operating dozens of illegal classrooms with zero fire safety clearance, putting thousands of young lives at risk every day. When an institution constructs hazardous structures, loots public funds, underpays its teachers and ignores the law, we will act decisively. We are prepared to completely take over the management to protect our students,” Sood said.

The inspection also found an unauthorised borewell on the school premises, allegedly being used to extract groundwater without the required permissions.

The government has further alleged that the school continued to run senior secondary classes despite its provisional recognition having expired on March 31, 2023. The DoE said the classes had been operating without valid recognition for more than three years, raising concerns over the academic future of the students enrolled.

The school has also been accused of increasing fees without prior approval from the DoE. The allegations include unauthorised fee hikes of 20-25% during the Covid-19 pandemic and an arbitrary doubling of “Smart Classroom Fees”.

The inspection report also raised concerns over the payment of staff. The school allegedly failed to pay teachers in line with government pay scales and delayed salaries by up to four months despite having financial surpluses.

The DoE also questioned the functioning of the school’s governing body, alleging that it was dominated by close family members and that the management failed to produce identification documents for verification.

Apart from the proposed takeover, the government has sought an explanation from the school on why the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) should not be recommended to cancel the lease of the public land allotted to it at a highly concessional rate.