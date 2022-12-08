Govt land worth Rs 10 cr freed of encroachment

Noida, December 7
The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has razed illegal constructions, including commercial set ups, on a government land worth Rs 10 crore that had come under encroachment.
The land measuring 7,000 sq metre is located in Kakrala Khawaspur village and falls in the river floodplains, it said.
"Illegal commercial (10 shops) and temporary encroachment on about 7,000 square metres of land in Khasra No. 0-734 were demolished," the Noida Authority said in a statement.
