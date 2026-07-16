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Home / Delhi / Govt lists Bills to amend FCRA Act, introduce Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act

Govt lists Bills to amend FCRA Act, introduce Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act

The government wants to make any insult or obstruction to the singing of the National Song Vande Mataram a punishable offence through this

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:33 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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A Bill to make any insult or obstruction to the singing of the National Song Vande Mataram a punishable offence and another bill seeking to make "delayed registration" of birth and death more stringent have been listed by the government for introduction in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session beginning July 20.

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The Lok Sabha secretariat said that the government has also listed the consideration and passing of the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

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This Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session but did not come up for consideration and passage, ostensibly due to opposition from certain quarters in Kerala, where Assembly elections were due around that time.

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A bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat said the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is listed for introduction, consideration and passing.

The Bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and sources said that the government wants to make any insult or obstruction to the singing of the National Song Vande Mataram a punishable offence through this.

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Another Bill listed for introduction, consideration and passing is the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Bill seeks to further amend section 13(3) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (as amended in 2023) "in order to make provisions of delayed registration more stringent".

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