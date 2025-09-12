Govt mulls microchip for dogs, action plan for rabies control

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced a series of major initiatives for animal welfare, including microchip for around one million street dogs across the city in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) over the next two years.

Advertisement

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Delhi Animal Welfare Board, chaired by Development Minister Kapil Mishra at the Delhi Secretariat. Senior officials from the Animal Husbandry Department, NDMC, MCD and other departments were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Mishra said, “During the previous government’s tenure, the Animal Welfare Board did not meet for several years. Today, this meeting has been convened to address all pending issues of the Board.

Advertisement

Adequate funds are being provided to ensure that animal welfare work can move forward rapidly. Animal Welfare Committees will be formed at the district level. A detailed State Action Plan on rabies control will be prepared and presented before World Rabies Day (September 28).”

The Board decided that pet shop registration will be made mandatory in Delhi, with a special monitoring committee to oversee compliance. Mishra clarified that all shops will have to register as per rules, and strict monitoring would be carried out at the local level.

Advertisement

The meeting also resolved to launch a school-level awareness campaign on animal welfare in collaboration with the Education Department, set up district-level Animal Welfare Committees, and establish an Animal Market Monitoring Committee.

Officials were directed to implement a dog census and digital vaccination monitoring system to prevent dog bites and strengthen rabies control. Additionally, a proposal was placed to transfer funds from the Delhi Advisory Board for Animal Welfare to the Animal Welfare Board to streamline administrative and financial functions.

Emphasising the government’s commitment, Mishra said, “If financial assistance is required at any level, the Delhi Government will provide it on priority basis. Our aim is to ensure that Delhi sets an example for the entire country in the field of animal welfare.”

Fact file