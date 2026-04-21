Govt notifies SOP to curb tree felling, ensure 24×7 monitoring

In a major push to strengthen environmental protection, the Delhi Government has notified a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to curb tree-related offences, introducing a time-bound enforcement mechanism, rapid response teams and round-the-clock monitoring to prevent illegal felling and damage.

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Announcing the move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed it a “historic decision” aimed at safeguarding the Capital’s green cover and ensuring strict action against violations. “Protection of Delhi’s green cover is our government’s top priority. Violation of tree protection laws will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” she said.

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Issued by the Forest and Wildlife Department under Section 33 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, the SOP lays down a structured framework for the prevention, detection and prosecution of offences such as illegal felling, damage and unauthorised activities involving trees. Officials said the mechanism emphasises transparency, accountability and time-bound action.

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A key feature of the SOP is the introduction of a rapid response system. Citizens can lodge complaints through a toll-free helpline, an online portal and offline channels, which will be transmitted in real time to field officers. Dedicated Quick Response Teams at headquarters and divisional levels have been constituted to reach sites within a stipulated timeframe, prevent further damage and collect evidence using geo-tagged photographs and videos.

Enforcement powers at the field level have also been strengthened. Forest officials, including Beat Officers and Tree Officers, have been authorised to issue prohibitory orders, seize equipment used in violations and coordinate with law enforcement agencies for swift action.

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To ensure continuous monitoring, the government has set up a central Forest Control Room along with divisional control rooms, all operating round the clock. These units will track complaints, coordinate responses and facilitate inter-agency action during emergencies.

To boost public participation, the government has reactivated the Green Helpline (1800118600) and operationalised an online portal enabling citizens to file complaints and track their status. Officials said these platforms would be widely publicised to encourage community involvement.

Gupta said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of development in harmony with nature, adding that the SOP would help build a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister urged residents to actively report violations and participate in conservation efforts, stating that safeguarding green assets is a shared responsibility.