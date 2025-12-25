DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Govt officials trained in AI applications

Govt officials trained in AI applications

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock Photo
Advertisement

In a move aimed at strengthening technology driven governance, officials from various departments of the Delhi Government are undergoing training to enhance their skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, with a focus on improving efficiency, responsiveness and public service delivery.

Advertisement

A two-day Capacity Building Programme on “Promoting AI in Governance” is being organised by the Planning Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, in collaboration with NITI Aayog and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), which is serving as the Lead Knowledge Institution under the State Support Mission of NITI Aayog. The programme was inaugurated at the India International Centre.

Advertisement

The initiative aligns with the vision of Viksit Delhi @2047, and more than two dozen officials from different Delhi Government departments are participating in the programme.

Advertisement

Azimul Haque, Secretary, Planning Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, highlighted the role of emerging technologies in governance and said, “AI can significantly enhance the accessibility and efficiency of government services and enable quicker responses to citizen queries.”

The programme includes expert sessions by faculty members from GGSIPU and AI practitioners from across the country, focusing on real world applications of AI in public administration, service delivery and policy implementation.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts