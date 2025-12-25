Govt officials trained in AI applications

In a move aimed at strengthening technology driven governance, officials from various departments of the Delhi Government are undergoing training to enhance their skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, with a focus on improving efficiency, responsiveness and public service delivery.

Advertisement

A two-day Capacity Building Programme on “Promoting AI in Governance” is being organised by the Planning Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, in collaboration with NITI Aayog and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), which is serving as the Lead Knowledge Institution under the State Support Mission of NITI Aayog. The programme was inaugurated at the India International Centre.

Advertisement

The initiative aligns with the vision of Viksit Delhi @2047, and more than two dozen officials from different Delhi Government departments are participating in the programme.

Advertisement

Azimul Haque, Secretary, Planning Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, highlighted the role of emerging technologies in governance and said, “AI can significantly enhance the accessibility and efficiency of government services and enable quicker responses to citizen queries.”

The programme includes expert sessions by faculty members from GGSIPU and AI practitioners from across the country, focusing on real world applications of AI in public administration, service delivery and policy implementation.