Govt promises to make Kanwar Yatra a success

The Delhi Government on Thursday held a special meeting with Kanwar Seva Committees, promising to make this year’s Kanwar Yatra the most well-organised and inclusive celebration yet.

The event, held at the Delhi Secretariat, witnessed a spirited welcome for the Chief Minister, with committee members arriving in a festive procession, chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government is fully committed to ensuring that Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas, receive all possible support as they pass through Delhi during the holy month of Sawan. She announced that Ministers, MLAs, and senior officials will personally greet devotees at Delhi’s borders.

Delhi’s Minister for Culture and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, who is leading the coordination efforts, said the government is working to provide better sanitation, security, electricity, lighting, and medical aid at all Kanwar camps. A major step forward is the promise of granting permissions for setting up camps within 72 hours. In addition, up to 1200 units of free electricity will be provided to each registered camp, and all pending payments will be cleared within three months after the festival.

Another key highlight of this year’s preparations includes a focus on gender-sensitive arrangements, with the government planning to set up at least 20 separate camps exclusively for women devotees. Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, additional mobile toilet vans and cleanliness drives will also be implemented at all major Kanwar routes and camps.

ADM Rakesh, who was also present at the meeting, explained the registration process and requested all committees to complete their formalities through a Google Form available on the Delhi Government’s e-District portal.