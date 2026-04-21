Govt property worth Rs 25 crore reclaimed from Gurugram ganster

In a continued crackdown on criminal assets, Gurugram Police, in coordination with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), on Monday reclaimed around 0.5 acres of prime government land in Sector 63.

Advertisement

The land had allegedly been encroached upon by Nitesh alias Bandar, a resident of Kadarpur village. The accused had constructed nearly 50 huts on the GMDA land and was reportedly collecting about Rs 5 lakh per month as illegal rent. The land is estimated to be worth around Rs 25 crore.

Advertisement

A senior police officer said the site had become a hub of unauthorised activities, with around 50 illegal jhuggies, two scrap godowns and multiple unauthorised borewells. These borewells were allegedly used by Nitesh alias Bandar to operate an illegal water supply network in the area.

Advertisement

According to the police spokesperson, the accused has a criminal record involving serious offences such as assault, snatching, kidnapping and extortion. The site was marked by the police and inspected twice by DTP (Enforcement), GMDA, RS Batth, following which a comprehensive strategy was devised to clear the encroachment.

The demolition drive was carried out by a joint team of officials from GMDA’s Enforcement Wing, Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), CIA Sector 31 unit and Police Station Sector 65. Nearly 100 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order and ensure the operation proceeded smoothly.

Advertisement

During the drive, all illegal structures, including jhuggies and scrap units, were systematically demolished, completely clearing the encroachment.

“The Authority will continue to undertake such targeted enforcement drives in coordination with law enforcement agencies to curb the activities of land mafia and ensure that valuable urban land is preserved for planned and sustainable development,” said RS Batth.

The police spokesperson said illegal properties linked to gangsters and criminals were being continuously monitored and such action would continue.