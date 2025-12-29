Govt ramps up multi-pronged measures to curb air pollution

To effectively tackle the challenge of air pollution, the Delhi Government is continuously implementing immediate, medium and long-term measures in a focused and systematic manner. The government has reiterated that it is taking all necessary steps to comprehensively control pollution, including dust-control measures, expansion of public transport, strengthening Metro connectivity and other related interventions.

Advertisement

According to the Environment Department of the Delhi Government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), in compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court last month, a review meeting was held by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change with the states and union territories of Delhi-NCR, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Based on the outcomes of this meeting, several measures are being implemented to control air pollution in the national capital, and the government has reported encouraging results.

Advertisement

Officials stated that the measures include enhanced monitoring and enforcement, strengthening public transport, dust control, prevention of open burning and strict action against industrial pollution. To strengthen ground-level enforcement, thousands of teams are working round the clock to control dust, open burning, industrial pollution and vehicular emissions. Joint teams comprising District Magistrates, police officials and municipal corporation officers have intensified inspections, challans and penalty actions. The local authorities have also been empowered to impose fines for open burning of garbage, dry leaves and plastic.

Advertisement

Large scale deployment of dust control machinery has been undertaken across the city. According to the department, 388 anti-smog guns, 270 water sprinklers and 75 mechanical road sweepers are covering thousands of kilometres of roads daily. In addition, 326 mist spray systems have been installed at 13 major air pollution hotspots. For scientific management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, new collection sites have been developed in addition to the existing sites of the MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), several emergency measures are being implemented during severe and very severe pollution conditions, including change in office timings, work from home provisions, hybrid classes in schools and temporary restrictions on physical activities. Special emphasis has also been laid on making public transport more accessible and attractive. During GRAP Stage-II, 40 additional Metro trips were operated by the Delhi Metro, while 60 additional trips were operated during GRAP Stage-III to reduce dependence on private vehicles.

Advertisement

To further strengthen last-mile connectivity, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has deployed 1,823 e-autos at 44 Metro stations, with plans to deploy another 476 e-autos by March 2026. Moreover, sites have been allocated at 18 locations for e-rickshaw services, of which services are currently operational at four stations through 100 e-rickshaws.

The Delhi Government has also taken concrete steps to promote public transport and electric mobility. As of November 30, 2025, Delhi’s total bus fleet has reached 5,295, including 1,868 CNG buses and 3,427 electric buses. By March 2026, 1,988 new electric buses are set to be added, while another 510 electric buses are proposed to be inducted by December 2026. Under the Prime Minister’s e-Drive scheme, 2,800 e-buses are proposed to be inducted, taking the total number of clean fuel buses in Delhi to nearly 7,500 by December 2026.

Further strengthening enforcement, the MCD, NDMC and DCB currently operate 132 C&D waste collection sites, while the MCD has identified 14 new debris collection sites and has initiated their development. Cross-functional district-level teams have been constituted to conduct regular inspections and enforcement actions to prevent dust pollution and illegal dumping.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has made it clear that the Delhi Government does not view air pollution merely as a seasonal issue, but as a serious public health concern. She stated that the government’s priority is to simultaneously focus on prevention, enforcement and the promotion of alternative clean transport options.

The Chief Minister has directed all departments to work in coordination and ensure effective action at the ground level, and has emphasised that negligence at any level will not be tolerated. She further stated that the expansion of electric buses, Metro connectivity, e-autos and e-rickshaws will play a decisive role in reducing air pollution in the national capital.