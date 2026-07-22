Govt reaches out to Sonam Wangchuk, conveys decision to initiate Parliament debate

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday met activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, a day after he was shifted there following a Delhi High Court order, and conveyed the government's decision to initiate a debate in Parliament.

Advertisement

Sources said the ministers assured Wangchuk that education reforms were being addressed. They also urged him to encourage students to maintain confidence in the Government's process and avoid any further escalation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, thousands of people continued to gather at Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it would not allow any FIRs to be registered against protesters.

Advertisement

People, including CJP supporters, continued to join the sit-in demonstration, with the party claiming that “millions more will come” to Delhi if the government failed to meet its demands, chief among them the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Following the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, the CJP leadership, led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, also demanded that no FIRs be lodged against any protester and that no future cases be registered in connection with the demonstrations.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, officials informed the media that 20 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were being airlifted from Kolkata to Delhi to manage the law and order situation in view of the ongoing CJP protests, youths on Delhi's streets, demonstrations by various political parties, and the ongoing Parliament session.