Govt reduces processing time for 84 online services

The Delhi Government has reduced the processing time for 84 services available on its Single Window System following a comprehensive review of key public services under the second phase of its deregulation exercise, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday.

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The review, conducted by the Information Technology Department under Priority Area-21 of Deregulation Exercise – Phase II, assessed the time taken to deliver services from the submission of an application to its final disposal. A total of 95 services across 18 departments were examined.

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According to the government, the exercise led to process improvements that reduced the turnaround time for 84 services. Some services are now being delivered instantly.

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The Single Window System is an online platform through which citizens and businesses can apply for and obtain various licences, permits, approvals and clearances from different government departments. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative aims to make government services faster, simpler and more transparent while improving the ease of doing business in the national capital.