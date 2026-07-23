DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Govt reduces processing time for 84 online services

Govt reduces processing time for 84 online services

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:03 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Delhi Government has reduced the processing time for 84 services available on its Single Window System following a comprehensive review of key public services under the second phase of its deregulation exercise, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The review, conducted by the Information Technology Department under Priority Area-21 of Deregulation Exercise – Phase II, assessed the time taken to deliver services from the submission of an application to its final disposal. A total of 95 services across 18 departments were examined.

Advertisement

According to the government, the exercise led to process improvements that reduced the turnaround time for 84 services. Some services are now being delivered instantly.

Advertisement

The Single Window System is an online platform through which citizens and businesses can apply for and obtain various licences, permits, approvals and clearances from different government departments. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative aims to make government services faster, simpler and more transparent while improving the ease of doing business in the national capital.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts