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Home / Delhi / Govt relaxes wheat procurement norms to aid farmers hit by weather damage

Govt relaxes wheat procurement norms to aid farmers hit by weather damage

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:49 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government has announced a relaxation in wheat procurement norms for the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2026-27, aiming to provide relief to farmers affected by adverse weather conditions that have damaged crop quality.
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision was taken to prevent distress sales and ensure farmers receive fair value for their produce. The relaxations come after the Delhi Government wrote to the Centre earlier this month, seeking special provisions for procurement across all districts of the National Capital.

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Under the revised norms, wheat with up to 70 per cent loss of lustre will now be accepted. The permissible limit for shrivelled and broken grains has also been increased from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, enabling more farmers to bring weather-affected produce into the procurement system. However, officials clarified that the combined proportion of broken and slightly broken grains must not exceed 6 per cent to maintain overall quality standards.

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The Chief Minister said that wheat procured under these relaxed conditions will be handled separately from regular stock, with a distinct accounting mechanism to ensure transparency. “Such grain will be prioritised for early utilisation and will not be stored for long durations,” she said, adding that the procured wheat would be used strictly to meet Delhi’s local food requirements.

Gupta also noted that the Delhi government would take full responsibility for any deterioration in the quality of this stock during storage and would bear the financial and operational implications arising from the relaxation.

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Reaffirming the government’s commitment to farmers, she said ensuring fair returns for “annadatas” remains a priority. Officials have been directed to implement the revised procurement process in a transparent and time-bound manner so that its benefits reach farmers without delay.

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