Govt releases Rs 100 cr for 12 DU colleges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

The Delhi Government, on Thursday, released Rs 100 crore in the first quarter for its fully funded 12 colleges under Delhi University.

Higher Education Minister Atishi — while addressing a press conference — claimed that since the Kejriwal government came to power in Delhi, there has been an increase of more than 300 per cent in the budget allocated to these colleges, showing the government’s commitment to education.

Speaking about the government’s vision of keeping education on priority, the Education Minister said, “Ever since the AAP government came to power in Delhi, the education sector has been given the largest share in the budget every year.”

She added that there were several universities in Delhi that are included in the higher education system of the Delhi Government, including Ambedkar University, DTU, NSUT, DSEU etc. In addition to all these, the 12 colleges of Delhi University also play an important role in higher education in Delhi.