Govt releases Rs 820 cr to MCD for development projects

To strengthen civic infrastructure and provide basic amenities for residents, the Delhi Government on Friday released Rs 820 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as the first instalment under the Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) for the financial year 2025–26. Additional allocations include Rs 8 crore to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Rs 5.5 crore to the Delhi Cantonment Board.

Advertisement

In a parallel step toward welfare and sustainability, the government has also disbursed Rs 146 crore in subsidy to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to support its free drinking water scheme. The Urban Development Department facilitated the fund transfers.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the financial assistance would help fast-track civic development and reinforce essential services across the Capital. “Our aim is to transform Delhi into a modern and developed Capital and local bodies play a key role in that journey,” she said. “That’s why we’ve ensured timely release of Rs 820 crore to MCD, Rs 8 crore to NDMC, and Rs 5.5 crore to the Cantonment Board as the first instalment for this fiscal.”

Advertisement

The CM underlined that earlier administrations were inconsistent in their support to local bodies, often delaying payments or releasing partial funds. “Unlike previous governments, we are committed to making full, timely disbursements so civic bodies can function without financial obstacles,” she added. The full-year allocation for FY 2025–26 stands at Rs 3,282.26 crore for MCD, Rs 32.36 crore for NDMC, and Rs 22.19 crore for the Cantonment Board.

Addressing the growing demand for potable water amid rising summer temperatures, the Chief Minister also announced the release of Rs 146 crore to the Delhi Jal Board. “In this scorching summer, ensuring clean and sufficient drinking water for every citizen of Delhi is our top priority. Water is not a privilege—it is a right,” she said.

Advertisement

She emphasised that the subsidy was not just a gesture of welfare but a measure to empower the Delhi Jal Board to provide uninterrupted, high-quality water supply citywide. “Our resolve is to reach every lane and every neighbourhood with clean drinking water. This is not merely a slogan—it’s our commitment,” she said.